Lewis (shoulder) said he anticipates being fully recovered from surgery by April, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

That would put Lewis on track to take part in Organized Team Activities and all other aspects of the Ravens' offseason program. The 25-year-old was in contention for a starting role prior to undergoing the season-ending procedure to address a torn labrum last September.

