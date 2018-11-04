Ravens' Alex Lewis: Healthy for Sunday's game
Lewis (neck) is active for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Lewis will return to his starting job at left guard after sitting out two weeks with a neck injury.
