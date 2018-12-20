Ravens' Alex Lewis: Limited participant Wednesday
Lewis (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Lewis has put together back-to-back limited practices to start the week as he looks to return after missing the last two games. The 26-year-old will likely to to practice fully Thursday if he is to avoid an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Chargers.
