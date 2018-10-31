Ravens' Alex Lewis: Not practicing Wednesday
Lewis (neck) did not practice Wednesday.
Lewis continues to recover from a pinched nerve in his neck sustained during Week 6. The starting left guard appears to have progressed well in his recovery, and has a legitimate chance of suiting up against the Steelers on Sunday if he's able to return to practice this week. If Lewis in unable to go, Bradley Bozeman will once again slot into the starting lineup.
