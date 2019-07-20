Lewis (shoulder) was placed on the preseason physically unable to perform list, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Lewis underwent shoulder surgery back in January and evidently isn't ready to take the practice field just yet. The 27-year-old is projected to be the starting left guard for the Ravens this season, so any time away from training camp could open the door for Jermaine Elumunor or Ben Powers to wiggle into the starting lineup.