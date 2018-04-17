Lewis (shoulder) said Tuesday that he is ready for offseason workouts, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Lewis said back in January that he expected to be fully recovered from shoulder surgery by April and here he is. Lewis was in line to at least compete for a starting role on the offensive live before being placed on injured reserve to start the season, so he'll be looking to pick up right where in left off.

