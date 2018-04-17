Ravens' Alex Lewis: Ready for workouts
Lewis (shoulder) said Tuesday that he is ready for offseason workouts, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Lewis said back in January that he expected to be fully recovered from shoulder surgery by April and here he is. Lewis was in line to at least compete for a starting role on the offensive live before being placed on injured reserve to start the season, so he'll be looking to pick up right where in left off.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...