Lewis (neck) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Lewis suffered a pinched nerve in his neck in Week 6 and was transported to the hospital soon after. Luckily, he was able to avoid serious injury, and it's a good sign that he returned to practice Wednesday. Per the report, coach John Harbaugh relayed there's a "good chance" Lewis suits up Sunday against the Panthers.

