Ravens' Alex Lewis: Ruled out Sunday
Lewis (neck) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Lewis sustained a neck injury during the Ravens' Week 6 win over Tennesee and required a hospital visit, so the lineman's lack of availability is no surprise. It appears that Lewis did manage to avoid serious injury, so he'll work to get healthy for Baltimore's game against Carolina in Week 8.
