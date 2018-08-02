Lewis (back) has been working with the first-team offense at training camp, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Lewis missed the entire 2017 season while recovering from last August's surgery to repair a damaged labrum. He recovered by the time spring rolled around and then suffered a back injury in June's minicamp. Lewis now appears to be healthy and is lining up as the first-string left guard in training camp.

