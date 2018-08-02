Ravens' Alex Lewis: Taking first-team reps
Lewis (back) has been working with the first-team offense at training camp, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.
Lewis missed the entire 2017 season while recovering from last August's surgery to repair a damaged labrum. He recovered by the time spring rolled around and then suffered a back injury in June's minicamp. Lewis now appears to be healthy and is lining up as the first-string left guard in training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...
-
Top fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Regression Candidates at RB
Heath Cummings looks for regression candidates at running back.