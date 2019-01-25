Ravens' Alex Lewis: Undergoes surgery
Lewis underwent shoulder surgery but isn't expected to miss any regular-season time, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Lewis sat out the final five games of the season -- including the wild-card loss to the Chargers -- due to the shoulder issue. The 26-year-old has no definitive timeline for his return but coach John Harbaugh expects him to be ready for training camp.
More News
-
Ravens' Alex Lewis: Sitting out of playoff game•
-
Ravens' Alex Lewis: Full participant at Wednesday's session•
-
Ravens' Alex Lewis: Won't play Saturday•
-
Ravens' Alex Lewis: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Ravens' Alex Lewis: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Alex Lewis: Unlikely to play Week 15•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...