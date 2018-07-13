Ravens' Alex Thompson: Doesn't report for training camp
Thompson was placed on the Ravens' reserve/did not report list Thursday, per the league's official transaction log.
Thompson signed with Baltimore after going undrafted out of Monmouth this spring, but the offensive lineman didn't report for training camp Wednesday with the rest of the team's rookie class.
