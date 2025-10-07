The Ravens acquired Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Chargers in exchange for Odafe Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 1-4 Ravens have been churning the roster on defense a bit Tuesday, first signing veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the practice squad before acquiring Gilman from Los Angeles. Gilman was a sixth-round pick by the Chargers in 2020 and has appeared in 73 career regular-season games, making 39 starts. He's started 30 games over the last three seasons, including the first five of 2025 for Los Angeles. On 87 percent of the defensive snaps this season, Gilman has recorded 22 tackles (11 solo) and three pass breakups. With Kyle Hamilton nursing a groin injury, Gilman could start immediately alongside first-round rookie safety Malaki Starks.