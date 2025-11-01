Ravens' Alohi Gilman: Causes early turnover in TNF win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilman registered four tackles (two solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during Baltimore's 28-6 win over Miami on Thursday.
In just his third game in a Ravens uniform, Gilman made his presence felt early in the first quarter after stripping the ball out of Tahj Washington's hands and recovering the ball himself, which resulted in a two-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews four plays later. Gilman is up to 38 tackles (20 solo) and four pass defenses through eight regular-season games.
