Gilman registered four tackles (two solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during Baltimore's 28-6 win over Miami on Thursday.

In just his third game in a Ravens uniform, Gilman made his presence felt early in the first quarter after stripping the ball out of Tahj Washington's hands and recovering the ball himself, which resulted in a two-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews four plays later. Gilman is up to 38 tackles (20 solo) and four pass defenses through eight regular-season games.