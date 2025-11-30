Gilman recorded eight tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup in Thursday's 32-14 loss to the Bengals.

Gilman also played on all 83 defensive snaps, the seventh time this season he's played on every defensive snap. Gilman has 34 tackles (18 solo), three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in seven games with the Ravens since being traded by the Chargers in early October.