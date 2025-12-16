Gilman recorded eight tackles (five solo) and a defensed pass while adding a touchdown on a lateral Sunday in a 24-0 win over Cincinnati.

Gilman was among three Ravens who tied for third on the team with eight stops in a dominant defensive effort. His most memorable play, though, came on a fourth-quarter interception by teammate Kyle Van Noy. Van Noy handed the ball to Gilman after the pickoff, and Gilman took the ball into the Bengals' end zone. The touchdown was the first of Gilman's six-year NFL career.