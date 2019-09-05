The Ravens placed Jones on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury, per the league's official transactions report.

Jones also began the 2018 season on IR before being waived and spending much of the year on Baltimore's practice squad. If Jones receives an injury settlement once again, he'll be free to search for a role elsewhere in the league when fully recovered.

