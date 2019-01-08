Ravens' Alvin Jones: Signed to futures deal
Jones signed a futures contract with Baltimore on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Jones was waived from the Ravens' injured reserve just before the start of the regular season and spent much of the year on the team's practice squad after clearing waivers. He'll now set his sights on on a depth linebacker and special teams role with Baltimore in 2019.
