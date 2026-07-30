Ravens' Andrew Vorhees: Competing for role at camp

Vorhees (foot) is a candidate for a significant role at guard in 2026, Glenn Erby of USA Today reports.

Baltimore made big moves to reinforce the interior of its offensive line after the conclusion of last season, signing free agents John Simpson and Ethan Pocic and drafting Olaivavega Ioane in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, Vorhees has experience in his favor after he played in all 17 of the Ravens' regular-season games in 2025. If he's not starting Week 1, he'll likely serve as a top backup option.