The Ravens selected Vorhees (knee) in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 229th overall.

Vorhees suffered a torn ACL at the combine and has since had surgery to repair the issue. He's expected to return to the field without restrictions after a full recovery, though he'll be forced to miss his entire rookie season. Vorhees has the physicality to find a role along the Ravens' offensive line, which could occur as soon as 2024.