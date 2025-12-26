default-cbs-image
Vorhees (foot) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's contest against the Texans, Ryan Mink of the Ravens official website reports.

Vorhees appears to be good to go for Week 17 after suffering a foot injury in the team's Week 16 loss to the Patriots. He'll likely return to his starting role at left guard versus Houston.

