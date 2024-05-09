Vorhees (knee-ACL) was an active participant in the Ravens' rookie minicamp Friday through Monday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Vorhees missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn ACL during the 2023 NFL combine. While he has yet to participate in any padded sessions, the seventh-round pick appears to be back to full health for this year's rookie minicamp. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh also said that Vorhees will compete for a starting job at guard ahead of the 2024 season.