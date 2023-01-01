The Ravens elevated Isabella from their practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 17's contest against the Steelers, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

This marks Isabella's second straight elevation for Baltimore, as he played three offensive snaps and five special-teams snaps last week against Atlanta. The fourth-year wideout also played in three games for the Cardinals earlier this season, catching two passes on five targets for 21 yards. The Ravens' passing game has been fairly unproductive of late with Tyler Huntley -- who will start Sunday against Pittsburgh -- at the helm in place of Lamar Jackson (knee).