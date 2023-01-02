site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Andy Isabella: Injures thigh Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jan 1, 2023
Isabella suffered a thigh injury during Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Prior to his exit in the third quarter, Isabella had one carry for one yard. The
Ravens elevated him from the practice squad for Week 17 action, so he'll revert back for a second consecutive week Monday.
