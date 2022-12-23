The Ravens elevated Isabella from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Saturday's matchup with Atlanta, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 2019 second-round pick isn't likely to be a starter but could get some snaps given that Baltimore's other options at receiver are Demarcus Robinson, DeSean Jackson, James Proche and Sammy Watkins. The team put Devin Duvernay (foot) on injured reserve this week, creating an opportunity for someone -- perhaps Isabella -- to step up down the stretch this year. None of the bunch can be relied on for Week 16 fantasy, especially with Tyler Huntley starting under center instead of Lamar Jackson (shoulder).