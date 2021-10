Averett had seven solo tackles and three passes defended in a 41-17 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Averett's total tackles tied a career high, while his three passes defended surpassed his previous best of two. Overall though it was a rough day for the Ravens defense, despite Averett's efforts. Averett and the Ravens head into a Week 8 bye and will look to rebound in Week 9 when they host the Vikings.