Averett appeared in nine regular-season contests with the Ravens in 2019, during which he notched 15 tackles (14 solo) and two defended passes.

Averett began the season as a regular rotational contributor in Baltimore's secondary, but following the team's midseason acquisition of Marcus Peters, the 2018 fourth-round pick was relegated to a reserve role. Given the Ravens' plethora of talent at cornerback, Averett likely will reprise a similar role in the 2020 season.