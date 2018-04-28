Ravens' Anthony Averett: Heading to Baltimore
The Ravens selected Averett in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 118th overall.
As is tradition, the Ravens and general manager Ozzie Newsome added an Alabama player in the draft. Averett (5-11, 183 pounds) lacks ideal size and short-area quicks, but he has blazing long speed to close in on any separation a receiver gets on him. He ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash and is a better tackler than his size would imply. Averett figures to challenge Tavon Young for a nickel corner slot.
