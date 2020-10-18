site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-anthony-averett-leaves-game-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Anthony Averett: Leaves game Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Averett is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles with a shoulder injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Averett came up injured on punt coverage, and he immediately needed to head to the locker room. As long as Averett is sidelined, look for an uptick in special teams snaps go to Khalil Dorsey.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read