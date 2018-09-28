Ravens' Anthony Averett: Out for Week 4
Averett (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Steelers.
This will be the second consecutive game that Averett has missed. Averett last played in Week 2 and did not play any defensive snaps in that game, but he played 13 snaps on special teams. In Averett's absence, Darious Williams will likely move up a spot on the depth chart.
