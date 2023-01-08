Brown took the reps with the first-team offense during practice this week and could start Sunday in Cincinnati if Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) -- who is listed as questionable -- isn't available, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Top quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has already been ruled out for a fifth straight game, and though Huntley is the next man up on the depth chart, he wasn't able to do much throwing in practice this week while he manages right shoulder tendinitis. Though Baltimore has some playoff positioning at stake in Week 18, the team is most likely to wind up as the AFC's No. 6 seed and take on the Bengals in a rematch during the wild-card round, so head coach John Harbaugh could choose to err on the side of caution and hold Huntley out. The Ravens elevated a fourth quarterback (Brett Hundley) to the roster Saturday, potentially setting the stage for Hundley to back up Brown while Huntley sits out. Resolution on the Ravens' plans at quarterback should come when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but Brown looks like he may have a chance at seeing his first extended NFL action. The undrafted rookie out of Oregon's lone appearance to date came against the Steelers back in Week 14, when he completed three of five pass attempts for 16 yards.