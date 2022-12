Brown has been elevated from the Ravens' practice squad ahead of Saturday's game against the Browns, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

With Lamar Jackson still out with a knee injury, Brown is in line to back up Tyler Huntley (who has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol) on Saturday. In relief of Huntley in Week 14 against the Steelers, Brown completed three of five passes for 16 yards and added three carries for minus-five yards.