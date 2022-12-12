Brown completed three of five passes for 16 yards in Sunday's 16-14 win over the Steelers. He added three rushes for minus-five yards.

Brown entered the game midway through the third quarter after Tyler Huntley (concussion) was forced out. He failed to move the offense, and instead, the Ravens were content to allow the Steelers to make mistakes to pave the path to victory. If Huntley were unable to return for a Week 15 matchup against the Browns, any pass catchers for the Ravens would be difficult to trust.