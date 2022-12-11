The Ravens elevated Brown from the practice squad Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
With Lamar Jackson set to miss at least one game due to a PCL sprain and potentially another Week 15, Brown may be in line for backup quarterback duties behind Tyler Huntley both Sunday at Pittsburgh and next Saturday in Cleveland. Brown has no pro experience under his belt as an undrafted rookie, but he averaged 7.2 yards per attempt and tossed 61 touchdowns versus 27 interceptions, while also reeling off 3.9 yards per carry and scoring 15 more times on the ground in 44 games between Boston College and Oregon.