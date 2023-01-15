Brown is expected to be part of a timeshare at quarterback in Sunday's wild-card game against the Bengals along with Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist), who is listed as questionable but is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Ravens haven't formally named a starter for their playoff opener, but Rapoport suggests that designation might not matter much, as head coach John Harbaugh is expected to use packages of plays throughout the game that cater to both quarterbacks' strengths. When healthy, Huntley has been filling in as the starter for the injured Lamar Jackson (knee), but Brown picked up his first NFL start in the Week 18 loss to Cincinnati while Huntley was out with shoulder tendinitis. Though Huntley put in a full practice Friday and looks set to play, the Ravens apparently aren't convinced that he's ready to handle the entire playbook since the shoulder issue has limited his throwing activity in recent days. The extent to which Brown may be used is difficult to pin down, but the timeshare arrangement nonetheless figures to limit the upside of both quarterbacks in DFS.