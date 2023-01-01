The Ravens signed Brown to their active roster Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Brown had been elevated from the practice squad each of the previous three weeks, so Baltimore was required to sign him to the active roster in order to deploy him as the backup to Tyler Huntley again Week 17. Brown has gotten into only one game thus far, completing three of five passes for 16 yards and rushing three times for minus-5 yards against Pittsburgh in Week 14. His backup role has coincided with Lamar Jackson's continued absence due to a knee injury.