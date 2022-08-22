Brown went 10-for-13 for 91 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's preseason win over the Cardinals.

The undrafted rookie saw heavy playing time as he tries to make a case for Baltimore to carry three quarterbacks going into the season. Brown completed 77 percent of his attempts at 7.0 YPA and tossed a pair of touchdowns to help secure the victory. Tyler Huntley is locked in as Lamar Jackson's backup but a strong performance from Brown in the preseason finale could keep him in consideration for a practice squad spot at the very least.