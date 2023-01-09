Brown completed 19 of 44 passes for 286 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals.

Brown made his first career start with both Tyler Huntley (shoulder) and Lamar Jackson (knee) sidelined. The Ravens showed no hesitation in letting him take to the air, though he managed only 6.5 yards per attempt and threw two interceptions that led directly to Bengals' touchdowns. Baltimore and Cincinnati will meet up again in the wild-card round, though it would be surprising to see Brown under center again.