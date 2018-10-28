Ravens' Anthony Levine: Active in Week 8
Levine (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Panthers.
Levine serves as a backup at strong safety to Tony Jefferson and as a valued special teams presence. The veteran checks in with 19 tackles (15 solo), six passes defensed and one interception through his first seven games.
