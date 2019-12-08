Levine was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain following Sunday's win against the Bills, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Levine exited the game in the third quarter, and it's still unclear how he picked up the ankle injury. The hope is that with the low-ankle sprain, it won't keep him out for an extended period of time. Expect Levine's practice availability throughout the week to shed light on his chances to suit up for Week 15.