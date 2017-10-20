Levine (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Levine entered the Ravens' Week 6 game against the Bears with a questionable designation due to the same injury, but was active for that contest and logged eight snaps on defense and 33 more on special teams. Expect Levine to suit up again Sunday, even though the injury limited his involvement in Friday's practice.