Ravens' Anthony Levine: Generates one tackles Saturday
Levine (foot) made one tackle during Saturday's 27-10 preseason win over the Dolphins.
Levine's tackle was on special teams, which is where he'll spend a majority of his time in 2018. The 31-year-old finished the 2017 season with 29 tackles, three sacks and one interception, and he's not a viable IDP asset, barring injuries ahead of him in the depth chart.
