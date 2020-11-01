Levine (abdomen) is active for Sunday's game versus the Steelers.
Levine's absence lasted just one game, as he'll return to the lineup for a critical divisional tilt. The veteran has played almost exclusively on special teams this season, but he has yet to record a tackle despite ranking second on the team last season with eight special-teams tackles.
