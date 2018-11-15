Levine (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Levine is a surprise addition to Thursday's injury report, given that he practiced without issue to begin the week. The rotational safety appears to have suffered an ankle injury during team practices, and his status for Sunday's game against the Bengals is difficult to discern. With Tony Jefferson (thigh) also nursing an injury, Levine could be in line for an uptick in defensive snaps if he's able to get healthy.

