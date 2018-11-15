Ravens' Anthony Levine: No practice Thursday
Levine (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Levine is a surprise addition to Thursday's injury report, given that he practiced without issue to begin the week. The rotational safety appears to have suffered an ankle injury during team practices, and his status for Sunday's game against the Bengals is difficult to discern. With Tony Jefferson (thigh) also nursing an injury, Levine could be in line for an uptick in defensive snaps if he's able to get healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...