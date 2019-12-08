Play

Levine (ankle) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Bills.

It's unclear how Levine picked up the injury, but the fact that he was shifted right to doubtful certainly isn't a good sign for his return. As long as he's out, Brynden Trawick would be in line to see an uptick in snaps.

