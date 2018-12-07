Ravens' Anthony Levine: Questionable for Sunday
Levine (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Levine has played through his lingering ankle injury in two consecutive contests, and will attempt do so once again Week 14. If he were unable to take the field against the Chiefs on Sunday, Chuck Clark and Eric Weddle would serve as the Ravens' only two healthy safeties.
