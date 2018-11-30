Levine (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

Levine was a limited participant in Friday's practice, and may be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt against the Falcons. If the 31-year-old is able to suit up Week 13, he could see a slight uptick in rotational snaps with Tony Jefferson (ankle) ruled out.