Ravens' Anthony Levine: Questionable for Week 6
Levine (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Similar to last week, Levine missed Wednesday's practice before returning as a full participant by Friday. Barring any setbacks, he's on pace to play Sunday and provide depth in the secondary while also serving on special teams.
