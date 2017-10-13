Ravens' Anthony Levine: Questionable for Week 6
Levine (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Levine has been dealing with the thigh issue for a couple weeks but played 14 of 56 defensive snaps in the Week 5 win over the Raiders. The 30-year-old was limited in practice this week and should continue as a reserve safety and special teams player if able to suit up.
More News
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 TE Rankings
Need a tight end for this week? Check out our expert rankings.
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Thursday Night breakdown
Carson Wentz thoroughly outplayed Cam Newton on Thursday night. Is he a more reliable Fantasy...
-
Things to know for Week 6
Adrian Peterson got a new home but does it matter? Heath Cummings talks that and more in Week...