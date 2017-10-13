Play

Levine (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Levine has been dealing with the thigh issue for a couple weeks but played 14 of 56 defensive snaps in the Week 5 win over the Raiders. The 30-year-old was limited in practice this week and should continue as a reserve safety and special teams player if able to suit up.

