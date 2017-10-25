Levine (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

After missing practice Monday, Levine fit in a limited session Tuesday before participating in full Wednesday. It would somewhat of a surprise if he isn't cleared to play before Thursday's 8:25 p.m. EDT kickoff. With Tony Jefferson (ankle) also listed as questionable, Levine could be in line for a starting assignment if Jefferson is unavailable.

