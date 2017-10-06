Ravens' Anthony Levine: Questionable vs. Raiders
Levine (thigh) was a full participant in Friday's practice but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Levine was limited both Wednesday and Thursday before participating fully in practice Friday, which is a good sign for his status for Sunday. Levine will likely test the injury in pregame warmups before a final decision is made regarding his health.
